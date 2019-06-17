Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Poughkeepsie - Darlene Shaw-Gonzalez, 68, of Poughkeepsie, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.

She was born in Beacon November 22, 1950, the daughter of Harry Shaw, Sr. and Edna Heady. Darlene had been employed as a monitor for Total Transportation, Wappingers Falls.

She is survived by her husband, Manuel Gonzalez, Children, Stacy Vasquez, Peter Shaw, Jennifer Shaw-Sanchez, Manny Gonzalez, grandchildren, Julio, Eric, Selena, Kelly, Julia, Jose, Kieanna, Alex, and Noah, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her Mother and Father, and her brother Harry"Bussy" Shaw.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, N.Y. Tuesday from 7 to 9 PM
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 17, 2019
