Darren J. Viani
Poughkeepsie - Darren J. Viani, 47, of Hyde Park, NY passed away on July 3, 2019 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of Joseph & Lynn Bernazza Viani. They survive in Hyde Park, NY. He was employed by Stop & Shop in Hyde Park, NY in the Produce Department.
Darren loved his children dearly. He enjoyed taking long walks and working out.
Survivors include: former wife: Kimberly Davis; son: Andrew B. Viani and daughter: Heather L. Viani all of Holmes, NY. A sister: Dawn Rambo of Salt Point, NY. There are several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours or services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 8, 2019