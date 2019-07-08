Resources
More Obituaries for Darren Viani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darren J. Viani

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darren J. Viani Obituary
Darren J. Viani

Poughkeepsie - Darren J. Viani, 47, of Hyde Park, NY passed away on July 3, 2019 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of Joseph & Lynn Bernazza Viani. They survive in Hyde Park, NY. He was employed by Stop & Shop in Hyde Park, NY in the Produce Department.

Darren loved his children dearly. He enjoyed taking long walks and working out.

Survivors include: former wife: Kimberly Davis; son: Andrew B. Viani and daughter: Heather L. Viani all of Holmes, NY. A sister: Dawn Rambo of Salt Point, NY. There are several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours or services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.