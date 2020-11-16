Darryl Savage



Kingston - Darryl Savage was born December 16, 1965 in Poughkeepsie, New York to Edmonia and William Savage.



Darryl was a hard worker, Jack of All Trades and loved by the community. Darryl worked at affordable mattresses and cars for years as a driver/mover. He spent more than 30 years residing in Kingston,



Left to cherish his memories is his daughters, Tahshera Savage 24, Diona and De'azia Savage and only son, Darryl Savage 21; his longtime girlfriend, Laura Weis; 2 sisters, Cathy Giff and Edith Nimmons.



Condolences may be sent to 88 Martin Rd, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533.



Mr. Savage will have a Walk-Through 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Union Cemetery, East Park, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committee To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store