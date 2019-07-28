Resources
July 28th, 1998 - September 8th, 2016

By Taylor Leigh

Maybe, somewheres else, in another universe, on a different dimension, we're together. I could be 9 and you 6. And we're on the farm again. Walking through tall grass in a pasture searching for the cows. Or exploring every nook and every cranny of every room this stinky, old barn has to offer.



Or maybe, in this universe, I'm 12 and you're 9. And we're in the woods again, the ones around our house, our imaginations soaring. These rocks the deck to our pirate ship, and those vines the pulleys to it's sails. Our booty in a string bag, slung to the side for lunch.



Or maybe, in this dimension, you're 17 and me 19, and we're laying on the mattress again, just chilling, catching up. Talking about our lives and arguing every other conversation cuz that's what we did best. Our opinions differing on just about everything under the sun.



Or maybe, somewheres, on another level, where time doesn't stop, you're 27 and I'm 30, and we're at your house, laughing at the old times, because in this world you don't leave it early.



Maybe... just maybe, we're together again. Far away, in a place where life doesn't keep going, one without the other. But rather the souls stay constant, so sibling bonds can't be severed. And on a plain so perfect, the time hasn't ended, so me seeing you doesn't have to be suspended. Hopefully, somewhere, we're together again.



For my brother, Daulton. Happy 3rd birthday in the sky. And happy would be 21st. I miss you.



Disclosure: suicide isn't something to keep hush hush. It happens. And more families and individuals are affected by it than we realize. I think suicide should be

talked about.

There is nothing to be ashamed of if one thinks about doing it, or if one experiences losing a loved one to it. If suicide is talked about, maybe the next troubled soul will find a means of help or peace in

another way.

You are loved. You are cared for.



Suicide prevention hotline: 845 485 9700
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 28, 2019
