David A. Mailler
Hopewell Junction - David A. Mailler of Hopewell Junction entered into rest Friday, September 18, 2020 at home. He was 59.

Son of the late Royal and Maureen (Neylon) Mailler, he was born on April 5, 1961 in Newburgh. He married Carrie Marshall on March 10, 1979 in Poughkeepsie. Mrs. Mailler survives at home in Hopewell Junction.

David was a skilled craftsman. He enjoyed classic cars and was an avid NASCAR fan. He was fun-loving, big-hearted and most of all, a loving father. A favorite longtime joke: Busch beer has never responded to the sodium content of their 12 ounce beverages.

In addition to his wife, Carrie, he is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Mailler of Cold Spring; his second mom, Sheila Mailler of Beacon; brothers, Mark Mailler of Verbank and James Mailler of Chesapeake, VA; sister-in-law, Brenda Wells of Hopewell Junction; grandson, Thomas Tucker; best friend and cousin, Steven Scully; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family will receive their friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. A funeral service will be held during visitation at 6:30 p.m. Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced for all services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mailler Family.

For directions or to send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
