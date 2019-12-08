|
|
David Allen Parsons, Jr.
WINGDALE, NY - David Allen Parsons, Jr., 34, a longtime resident of Wingdale, NY, died on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in New York City.
David was born on June 21, 1985 in Sharon, CT, the son of David Allen Parsons, Sr. of Pine Plains, NY and Ruth McCord O'dell of Wingdale, NY. He was a 2005 graduate of Dover High School in Dover Plains and served in the United States Marine Corps. David was a heavy equipment operator with the Iron Workers Union in New York City.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Swartz of Stanfordville, NY; his stepfather, Marcus O'dell of Wingdale, NY; two sisters, Stephanie Rothvoss of Ancramdale, NY and Stacey Foley of Copake, NY and several nieces and nephews, Tyler, Natalie and Hayden Rothvoss and Shawn, Jr., Haley, Elizabeth, Braydon and Jase Foley.
David was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Allen and a niece, Savannah Foley.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. To send the family an online condolence, please visit hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019