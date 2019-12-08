Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for David Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Allen Parsons Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Allen Parsons Jr. Obituary
David Allen Parsons, Jr.

WINGDALE, NY - David Allen Parsons, Jr., 34, a longtime resident of Wingdale, NY, died on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in New York City.

David was born on June 21, 1985 in Sharon, CT, the son of David Allen Parsons, Sr. of Pine Plains, NY and Ruth McCord O'dell of Wingdale, NY. He was a 2005 graduate of Dover High School in Dover Plains and served in the United States Marine Corps. David was a heavy equipment operator with the Iron Workers Union in New York City.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Swartz of Stanfordville, NY; his stepfather, Marcus O'dell of Wingdale, NY; two sisters, Stephanie Rothvoss of Ancramdale, NY and Stacey Foley of Copake, NY and several nieces and nephews, Tyler, Natalie and Hayden Rothvoss and Shawn, Jr., Haley, Elizabeth, Braydon and Jase Foley.

David was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Allen and a niece, Savannah Foley.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. To send the family an online condolence, please visit hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -