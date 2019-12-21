Services
Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0179
Resources
More Obituaries for David Daly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David B. Daly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David B. Daly Obituary
David B. Daly

Fishkill, NY - David B. Daly, 67, a resident of Fishkill and formerly of the Bronx, passed away on December 20, 2019. He was born on June 19, 1952 in the Bronx, son of the late Howard T. & Marilyn (Klages) Daly.

He will be remembered as a loving father and husband, a beloved Pop-Pop; David is survived by his wife Suzanne (Benary) Daly, and his children: Marissa (Rashard) Bennett, Tara Daly, Tristan Daly and Natalya Daly; and his 3 grandchildren: Preston, Parker and Kyla. He is also survived by his sister and 2 brothers: Linda (Larry) Orkin, Douglas (Donna) Daly and Michael Daly.

His Family & Friends will gather on Friday, December 27th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -