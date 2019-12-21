|
David B. Daly
Fishkill, NY - David B. Daly, 67, a resident of Fishkill and formerly of the Bronx, passed away on December 20, 2019. He was born on June 19, 1952 in the Bronx, son of the late Howard T. & Marilyn (Klages) Daly.
He will be remembered as a loving father and husband, a beloved Pop-Pop; David is survived by his wife Suzanne (Benary) Daly, and his children: Marissa (Rashard) Bennett, Tara Daly, Tristan Daly and Natalya Daly; and his 3 grandchildren: Preston, Parker and Kyla. He is also survived by his sister and 2 brothers: Linda (Larry) Orkin, Douglas (Donna) Daly and Michael Daly.
His Family & Friends will gather on Friday, December 27th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019