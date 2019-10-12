Services
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Resources
More Obituaries for David Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Cunningham


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Cunningham Obituary
David Cunningham

Wappingers Falls - David Dougan Cunningham, 95, of Wappingers Falls, NY, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at New Paltz Rehabilitation Center in New Paltz, NY. He was born on August 16, 1924 in Blantyre, Scotland, the son of the late George and Mary Cunningham. David graduated from Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, NY in 1942. After graduating high school, he served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1946. After serving his country, he went to work for Grand Central Railroad for a short period of time before starting his career at IBM in Poughkeepsie working in the paint department. He retired in 1986. He is survived by his son, David Cunningham, his sisters, Betty Cunningham and Jean Piucci, his grandchildren, Cory Cunningham, Kevin (Lisa) Cunningham, and Teren (Nathan) Cabrera, his great-grandchildren, Luciana and Leo Cabrera, and his daughter in law, Anne Cunningham. David is preceded in death by his wife, Rhoda Cunningham, his son, Glen Cunningham, his brothers, George and Robert Cunningham, and his sister Edie Rudy. Arrangements entrusted to the care Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston. A tribute for David can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now