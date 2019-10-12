|
|
David Cunningham
Wappingers Falls - David Dougan Cunningham, 95, of Wappingers Falls, NY, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at New Paltz Rehabilitation Center in New Paltz, NY. He was born on August 16, 1924 in Blantyre, Scotland, the son of the late George and Mary Cunningham. David graduated from Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, NY in 1942. After graduating high school, he served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1946. After serving his country, he went to work for Grand Central Railroad for a short period of time before starting his career at IBM in Poughkeepsie working in the paint department. He retired in 1986. He is survived by his son, David Cunningham, his sisters, Betty Cunningham and Jean Piucci, his grandchildren, Cory Cunningham, Kevin (Lisa) Cunningham, and Teren (Nathan) Cabrera, his great-grandchildren, Luciana and Leo Cabrera, and his daughter in law, Anne Cunningham. David is preceded in death by his wife, Rhoda Cunningham, his son, Glen Cunningham, his brothers, George and Robert Cunningham, and his sister Edie Rudy. Arrangements entrusted to the care Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston. A tribute for David can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019