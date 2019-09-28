Services
Burnett & White Funeral Homes
91 E Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-3193
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burnett & White Funeral Homes
91 E Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Rhinebeck, NY
David Dittmann


1940 - 2019
David Dittmann Obituary
David Dittmann

Woodstock - David J. Dittmann, Sr., 79, of Kingston, NY, passed away on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY.

Born on January 12, 1940, in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of the late Casper and Frances (Williams) Dittmann. Mr. Dittmann earned his Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degree from Cornell University.

He married Nancy Davin on July 4th, 1964 at the Church of the Good Shepherd and was a devoted husband for 55 years. Together they had four children, David Jr., David II, Diana and Elizabeth.

David used his engineering degree as Manager of Production for Hercules, Inc. (IRECO) in Port Ewen, NY. Starting in 1991, he also served as the Director of Human Resources at Kingston Hospital.

Active in his community, David was President of Ulster County United Way, and served on the board of directors for Ulster County Chamber of Commerce. In addition, he served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, NY, and was President of IRECO Credit Union.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children, David and Jennifer Dittmann of Poughkeepsie, NY, Diana and Mark Ritschard of Loveland, CO, and Elizabeth and Peter Shepard of Denver, CO; a sister, Eleanor Howell of Albany, NY; his nine grandchildren, John, Sarah, Elise, Kristina, Peter, Stephen, Nicholas, Grace, and Sophia; along with extended family and friends.

His son, David Dittmann Jr., and his brother, John Dittmann predeceased him.

Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Rhinebeck on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 from 2 - 4 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 30th, 2019 at Church of the Good Shepherd, Rhinebeck, NY. Fr. Douglas Y. Crawford will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Rhinecliff.

Memorial donations may be made in David's memory to the .

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY.

For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 28, 2019
