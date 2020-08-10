David DuPilka
Hyde Park - David Michael DuPilka passed away unexpectedly on August 9th, 2020 in his home in Hyde Park.
David was born on December 30th, 1965. He married Kathy DuPilka on March 17th, 1990 and is survived by her at home along with his three children Michael, Paige, and Austin. In addition, he is survived by his mother Barbara DuPilka, sister Susan Ugricich and husband Benito, brother Steven Ringwood and wife Donna, nephews Steven and Shawn and their wives, Jillian and Lindsey, mother and father-in law Sharon and George Connors, sister-in-law Donna Geick and husband Rich and niece and nephews Courtney, Trevor, Justin Way, and Jacob Geick, as well as many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Michael DuPilka Jr. in 2016 and niece Taylor Galinksi in July of this year.
David served in the US Navy from 1988 to 1991. He was an employee of New York Communications Company for over 25 years that of which evolved into a second family rather than a job, a past member of the Roosevelt Fire District, and a Hyde Park youth soccer coach who is known for the relationships built and lessons taught off the field more so than the skill he shaped on. Above all, David was a devoted husband and father who put the health and happiness of his family over his own every second of every day. Outwardly, David had a tough exterior and reserved nature, but upon a second look, he encompassed a compassionate, benevolent, and an overwhelmingly youthful soul. David bore a quality in which many strive for in this world, which is to live in the moment, which you saw when he sprung to grab a microphone or dance on the table. David's friends and family can attest to the fact that he was the pure embodiment of living this life to the fullest, the first to a gathering, and the last to leave. However, given the choice, he would spend a quiet evening with his wife and three children over any other event. He was one to enjoy the little things in life such as planning his next tattoo, watching a Liverpool match with his daughter, and sharing a beer in the sunshine with a loved one, preferably on an island, but tended to favor the deck at home. His family has decided not to have public calling hours but rather a celebration of his life at a later date to honor David's memory in the way he would have wanted. David will be cremated with the assistance of Sweet's Funeral Home in Hyde Park. David's family are not asking for memorial donations but hope you pay tribute to his spirit by turning that song on the radio up a little louder and having a laugh with someone you love.
