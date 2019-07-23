David E. Johnson



Poughkeepsie - David E. Johnson, 81, of Poughkeepsie, died Friday, July 19. He was born on October 12, 1937 in Clove Valley, NY. David was an avid hunter, NRA Lifetime member and enjoyed collecting, camping and traveling. He began working at County Floral when he was teenager, and later became a wholesale florist in Westchester. He married Gail Patricia Kozlowski, the love of his life, on May 22, 1958. She predeceased him in 2014. David is survived by four daughters, his first "baby", Gail Larrabee, and her husband, Stan, Susan Johnson, Julie Townsend and her husband, Jason, and Sandy Galan, and her husband Rob. He is also survived by his only granddaughter, his sweetie, Dr. Amanda May and her husband Brian. He has several sisters and brothers, including Alice Johnson, Hazel Krom, and William Johnson, as well as many nieces and nephews, including his special nephew, Jason, who went out of his way to see his uncle as often as he could. The family would like to thank the staff at Vassar Brothers Hospital oncology floor and Hudson Valley Hospice for their compassionate care of our dad. We would also like to thank Doula Chris for all her kindness and tender heart-hand touch with our dad. Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 24 from 9:30am - 12:30pm at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH., Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services are at 12:30Pm in the Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 23, 2019