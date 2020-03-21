|
David Eric Plass
Poughkeepsie - David Eric Plass, 49 of Poughkeepsie, previously of Lagrangeville passed away at Vassar Brothers medical Center on March 6, 2020. He was born December 21, 1970 in Poughkeepsie, NY to George Plass and Lynn Albright. He received his GED and graduated from BOCES in kitchen service. He worked at IBM in Manufacturing and the Marriott in food service. David was of the Protestant faith, enjoyed yard sales, day trips, cards, camping and movies. David loved life, friends, and was always there to help others.
Survivors include his spouse; Paul Talbot, his mother; Lynn Albright and her husband Stanley, sister; Christine Moshier, brother; Richard Chapman, nephews; Cody, Rylan and Richard III, aunts; Nancy, Gail and her children Rich and Karen Rogers, Susan, June and her kids Carl and Tara Miles, cousins; Missy Currier, Nathan Currier, Erin and Wayne Ellis, Steven and Tammy, Jane Bartholf, David was predeceased by his father; George A. Plass, grandparents; George and Elizabeth Plass and Willis and Jane Houghtaling, aunt; Sharon Gorman and uncle Bill Gorman.
Due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 a future memorial service will be held at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020