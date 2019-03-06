|
|
David Eskell-Briggs
Rhinebeck - David Eskell-Briggs passed away February 27, 2019 in Rhinebeck, New York. David was born April 16, 1934 in Devon, England. After attending Sherborne School he graduated from Central School of Arts in London where he majored in furniture design.
He then moved to Jamaica to head a furniture company. In1967 he moved to New York City where he worked as an interior designer for over 30 years, designing numerous residences in Manhattan as well as a hotel in Summerville, Georgia.
He is survived by his partner Leopold Quarles van Ufford, his niece Gillian Strong, and her daughters Rosa and Isobel.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 6, 2019