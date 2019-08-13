|
David Germano
Hyde Park - David F Germano, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday 8/8/19 at Vassar Brothers Hospital.
Davey or Cuz as many people knew him as was born in Albany to Marino Germano and Cathryn Bliven.
He graduated FD Roosevelt High School. Davey has his own mechanic shop in Staatsburg for a few years until he decided to work on buses. He worked at A & E Transport for many years and most recently for Tillson Bus Garage.
Davey was an avid NASCAR fan and many of his friends have funny and fond memories with him, either watching it on tv or going to the races with him. Davey was one of those people that as soon as you met him, he became a part of your family. He loved to help anyone at any time.
He is survived by his loving family: The Chandler family, The Stelmach family, The Tucker family, The Travis family, The Leary family, and his camping and Rooster family. The loves of his life were his 2 special Grandkids Tucker Stelmach and Reilly Chandler.
Memorial donations made he made in Davey's name to the Victory Junction Camp, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317 or online at https://victoryjunction.org/the-gift-of-camp.
There are no calling hours or services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. Condolences can be made to the family at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 13, 2019