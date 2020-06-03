David 'Tree' Idema
Beacon, NY - David 'Tree' Idema, 77, a lifelong Beacon resident, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 at The Grand Rehabilitation-Nursing at River Valley in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was born on October 12, 1942 in Beacon, NY, son of the late Peter Idema Jr. & Mary (Kacur) Idema.
David was a graduate of Beacon High School, upon graduating he took up his trade of masonry for over forty years. He loved being a skilled-mason and would always acknowledge and remember all the projects he was a part of. David built his own home in Beacon of which he shared with former wife Donna (Voght) Idema and his 3 youngest daughters. He owned his own business, Idema Masonry, Inc., and worked for the Bricklayers Local Union 5 in Poughkeepsie, NY until he retired.
David is survived by his 4 daughters: Shontae (Troy) Swain, Shannon Idema, Alison Idema and Jamie Idema. He is also survived by his 9 grand children, Mason, Dilynn, Carson-Rae, Kenley, Chloe, Briel, Devin, Toby and Tori, all of whom he thoroughly enjoyed spending his time with. David is also survived by his brother Peter Idema III and his sister Diane Galucci and several nieces and nephews. Sadly, he was predeceased by his son David J. 'DJ' Idema. Along with his son and parents, David was also predeceased by his brother Paul Idema.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the LIBBY FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508. A Private Cremation has been selected at the discretion of his family. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory of David 'Tree' please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.