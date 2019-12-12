|
|
David J. Diamanti
Clermont - David J. Diamanti, 67, of Clermont and a longtime area resident, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019.
Born on May 25th, 1952, in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of the Esther (Drum) Diamanti of Germantown, NY and the late Chester Diamanti.
A Vietnam war veteran, David served in United States Army Infantry. He was a member of the Germantown Post #0346 American Legion.
For many years, David worked as an independent contractor and worked throughout the Hudson Valley.
In addition to his mother, Esther Diamanti of Germantown, NY; he is survived by his son, David Scott Diamanti (Erin ) Granddaughter Sophia Diamanti of Florida; his siblings, Christine Curcio of Rhinebeck, NY, Bernadette (Steve) Fowler of Sheldon, IA, and Michael (Dolores) Diamanti of Germantown, NY; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Graveside services and interment will be private and held at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.
Memorial donations may be made in David's memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675,www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019