Services
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Resources
More Obituaries for David Diamanti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Diamanti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Diamanti Obituary
David J. Diamanti

Clermont - David J. Diamanti, 67, of Clermont and a longtime area resident, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019.

Born on May 25th, 1952, in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of the Esther (Drum) Diamanti of Germantown, NY and the late Chester Diamanti.

A Vietnam war veteran, David served in United States Army Infantry. He was a member of the Germantown Post #0346 American Legion.

For many years, David worked as an independent contractor and worked throughout the Hudson Valley.

In addition to his mother, Esther Diamanti of Germantown, NY; he is survived by his son, David Scott Diamanti (Erin ) Granddaughter Sophia Diamanti of Florida; his siblings, Christine Curcio of Rhinebeck, NY, Bernadette (Steve) Fowler of Sheldon, IA, and Michael (Dolores) Diamanti of Germantown, NY; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Graveside services and interment will be private and held at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

Memorial donations may be made in David's memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675,www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -