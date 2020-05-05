|
David Lee Whitaker
Poughkeepsie - David Lee Whitaker was born on March 3, 1956 in Whitakers, NC. He was the son of the late Ferdie Whitaker and Farrona Dancy Whitaker. He answered God's call to come on home and to be with his Mother, Father and only brother, the late Estee Jack Whitaker on April 25, 2020 at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY.
David was a resident of Poughkeepsie NY, for over 45 years. He was a member of St. Mark AME Zion Church in Pougkeepsie, NY. He worked for First Student as a bus driver and during his retirement he worked part time for SLN Transportation. David loved taking his family for long rides across the states. Among driving, David also loved watching and talking about baseball. It was a passion that he and his late brother shared. He was loved by many and respected by most people.
David leaves us to cherish his memories: The love of his Life; Sharon Green of Poughkeepsie, NY, 5 sons; Calvin Hill of Elm City, NC, Larry Graves, David Whitted and Akeam Whitaker all of Poughkeepsie, NY, Shawn Whitted of Reseda, CA, 1 Daughter; Dashea Whitaker of Poughkeepsie, NY, 1 step daughter; Shaleesha West of Poughkeepsie, NY. 4 Grandson's 2 of whom he helped raised, Akeam Whitaker Jr of Brooklyn NY, and Amir Whitted of Poughkeepsie, NY, Bishme Graves of Albany, NY, Aquilus Wooten of Elm City, NC; 3 Granddaughters, Tajay Whitted of Newburgh, NY, Aamira Whitted and Jasira Whitaker of Poughkeepsie NY; and Sister-N- Law; Lillian Gertrude Whitaker of Poughkeepsie, NY, along with a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and special friends.
David was predeceased in death by his parents Ferdie and Farrona Dancy Whitaker; and his brother; Estee Jack Whitaker. A celebration of life for family and friends will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So Hamilton St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. To send online condolences visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 5 to May 10, 2020