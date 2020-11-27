David M. Diesing Jr.



Virginia - David M. Diesing Jr., 66, of Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home with his dogs Bella and Brutus by his side.



Born on September 10, 1954 in Poughkeepsie, NY he was the son of the late David M. Diesing Sr. and Virginia (Melito) Diesing who resides in Poughkeepsie.



He graduated from Highland High School in 1973 and then worked for IBM and H.O.Penn.



Gifted with many talents, David was a musician, carpenter, mechanic, artist and avid gardener. His creativity was limitless.



In his retirement, David found his greatest pleasure and pride in growing giant sunflowers and prized vegetables.



He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and remembered for his acts of kindness, his sense of humor and brilliance.



Survivors include, his daughters, Melissa Diesing of Rosendale and Amanda Diesing of South Carolina. Brothers and Sisters, Doreen and Brent Lammers of Saugerties, Donna Janson of Patterson, Darlene and Donald Hard of Florida, Debra Diesing and Robert Genest of Poughkeepsie and brother, Darren Diesing of Poughkeepsie.



Survivors also include his granddaughter Gianna, several nieces and nephews, many cousins, aunts and uncles.



A celebration of his life and Christian burial will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.









