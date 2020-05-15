|
David Michael Tuggle
Poughkeepsie - David Michael Tuggle ("Mike") age 77, of Rhinebeck and Poughkeepsie, New York, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after complications from a sudden cardiac arrest.
Mike leaves behind two children, Colin Tuggle (and his wife, Lisa) and Nicole McConville; two grandchildren, Caleb and Grace Tuggle; two brothers, Steve and Phil Tuggle; and his fiancé, Rita Langva, and her four children: Joy, Daniel, David, and Gloriann. Mike was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Sharon Krenek Tuggle, who passed away in 2016, and his parents, Arthur and Geraldine Tuggle of Wilmington, North Carolina.
Mike was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas in 1943. In 1960, he graduated from Lafayette Sr. High School in Lexington, Kentucky and went on to study at American University in Washington D.C., graduating in 1965. He worked for the IBM Corporation for 35 years, retiring in 2002 when he began work as a realtor.
Mike was a very positive person and natural problem-solver. He creatively applied these gifts to all facets of life whether it was to fix the furnace, build a cabin in the woods, improve a community website, or help a teacher get set up for online classes. When he wasn't seen training his golden retrievers or tending to his honeybee hives, he was usually tinkering with something that needed to be fixed. He also served for many years as a U.S. Naval Academy Blue and Gold Officer, working with area high school students that aspired to go to Annapolis. Mike was an encourager, listening and watching carefully as he offered advice for improvement - concluding with a parting encouragement, "You do a good job!" He always left people smiling.
Mike fostered his connection to God through the church, his belief in the power of prayer, and his love for music. He enjoyed attending church at St. John's Reformed Church in Red Hook and both Faith Assembly and Odyssey Church in Poughkeepsie. He prayed for so many things: our country, people in need, the church, sick people he knew, and the healing of occupants in an ambulance as it raced by. He also had a deep love for music, especially when he had the opportunity to participate in church or community choirs that helped him connect to himself, to others, and to God.
Mike was a man who cared deeply and loved deeply. He loved to hear from his family: from his children, Colin and Nicole, to learn about their work and creations; from his brother, Phil, to hear about his welding artwork; from his brother, Steve, to hear about his camping trips. Mike was a devoted partner to Rita, patiently and lovingly helping everywhere he could. He is so very sorely missed.
A private celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to ADK Mission (adkmission.org/giving/), the ministry of Mike's son and daughter-in-law, Colin and Lisa, in northern New York. Arrangements are entrusted with Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So Hamilton St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. To send online condolences visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020