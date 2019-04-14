David Murray Bushey



East Fishkill - David Murray Bushey, 81, met his Savior face to face from Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital on April 8, 2019. Born on June 19, 1937 in Ithaca, NY, he was the son of Donald J. and Esther Murray Bushey. David graduated from Ithaca High School, SUNY Oswego (BS) and Colombia University (MA, PD). He taught in Bound Brook, NJ and served as a counselor at Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt Manor for 27 years. He served in the New York National Guard from 1960 to 1963.



Following his retirement David focused his attention on many things for which he was especially gifted. At the Hopewell Reformed Church, he was a Deacon, Elder, ChristCare Leader, and unofficial "historian" for all things architectural. Because of his love for the community, he served on the Board of Trustees at the East Fishkill Historical Society. He was instrumental in furnishing the schoolhouse and the Brinkerhoff-Pudney-Palen House. He served on the East Fishkill Architectural Review Board, adding insightful ideas about design, colors, and other features that would make commercial buildings more appealing.



David was a consummate woodworker. He designed and built everything from reproduction antique furniture to timber frame buildings. His craftsmanship was also seen as he helped shape the lives of student counselees and others whom he loved. He both listened and spoke with wisdom.



David is survived by his wife, Jan, his daughter, Margaret, and his brother Richard. He was loved by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was loved and respected by colleagues, friends, neighbors, and people whom he joined in ministry. His family is especially grateful to the doctors, nurses and other medical staff who cared for him in his recent medical emergencies, in particular Dr. Michael Gerringer, Dr. Michael Maresca, Dr. Jason Cohen, Alyssa Ludwin, RPA. Their care and compassion was a gift.



A celebration of David's life will be held at Hopewell Reformed Church on Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 am. Visitation will take place on Friday, April 26 from 4 to 7 pm and Saturday, April 27 from 9 to 11 am. Memorial gifts of appreciation for his life may be made to Hopewell Reformed Church or East Fishkill Historic Site, places very dear to David. Please visit David's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.



"And we shall be raised with Christ to life imperishable." Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 24, 2019