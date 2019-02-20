|
|
David Rolfe
Kingston - David Rolfe, 74, of Fairmont Avenue died Monday, February 18, 2019 at home. Born November 27, 1944 in Worcester, Massachusetts, he is the son of the late Louis and Bertha (Laitila) Rolfe. David served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He worked for many years for IBM in Kingston and Poughkeepsie as a computer engineer and programmer. An IBM Inventor of the Year, he held several patents for developments in the field of super-computing. David taught continuing education classes at Bard College, sharing his interests in philosophy and mathematics. A member and presenter at the Bertrand Russell Society, David also enjoyed writing poetry and hiking the Catskills and Adirondacks. He was an was an avid reader, learner and gardener. David also served for several years on the City of Kingston Library Board and was the chairman of operations during the redesign of the Children's Library in Kingston.
Surviving are his daughter Katherine Almeida, her husband Justin, and grandchildren Adelaide and Millicent, all of Lakeville, CT. Also surviving are a sister Joy Lehnert of Florida, his partner of twenty four years Debbie Schnide, as well as nieces and nephews and his former wife Alice Rolfe.
A sister June Kaskan Ryan died previously.
Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 3-6 PM. A flag folding ceremony will be held at 6PM. A memorial service will be held on Saturday 11 AM at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of The Catskills 320 Sawkill Road Kingston. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in form of contributions to the Kingston Library: Friends of the Kingston Library 55 Franklin St. Kingston, NY 12401.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 20, 2019