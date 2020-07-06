David S. MacFarland
Newburgh - Dave MacFarland, 77, passed away peacefully at his home on July 4th in Newburgh N.Y. where he was a proud and lifelong resident.
The son of Frederick R. and Martha W. MacFarland, he enjoyed a happy childhood with his parents and three brothers. He graduated Newburgh Free Academy in 1961, attended Orange County Community College, and went on to complete his professional education at the Rutgers University - Stonier Graduate School of Banking. He served proudly in the US Army National Guard from 1964 to 1970.
One of his fondest memories was playing bass guitar for the Storm Kings, a popular, local band, during which time he met his bride-to-be, Bevalie Ann Standish. They married in October of 1966 and raised two children, Sherri and Scott.
Dave began his career in banking in 1963 with Highland National Bank. He rose through the ranks holding various senior positions including Regional President of Norstar Bank, Regional President of Fleet Bank and President/CEO of Riverside Bank before retiring in July of 2011. Banking was Dave's lifelong joy and he went to work every morning with a smile on his face. He was very proud of the work he did to help develop and improve Newburgh and particularly enjoyed helping young entrepreneurs launch new businesses. Dave made many friends over the years and was known to assign a nickname for each of them. Over the course of his career, he served on the boards of over 30 professional and charitable organizations. Most notably, he was a director at the Orange County Chamber of Commerce for 26 years, Chairman/Director of Stewart Airport Regional Alliance, Chairman Board of Trustees for St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Chairman/Director Mid-Hudson Patterns for Progress, and Director of the Educational Foundation at Orange County Community College (where he taught banking courses at the beginning of his career). Dave was the recipient of multiple awards in recognition of his leadership and community service including the Orange County Banker's Association Banker of the Year Award, the Hudson Valley Boy Scouts Distinguished Citizens Award, Mt. St. Mary College Joseph A. Bonura Leadership Excellence Award, Hudson Valley Patterns for Progress Henry Award, and the Dutchess County Economic Development Corp. Business Excellence Award.
David was predeceased by his parents Martha and Fred; his brothers, Robert, Richard and Craig, and his niece, Terry Lynn Macfarland. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Bevalie Ann (Standish) MacFarland, his daughter, Sherri (Lawrence) Rose of Saratoga Springs, NY, his son Scott MacFarland of Lake George, NY; his grandchildren, Lauren (Andrew) Brown, Amanda Rose, Olivia Rose, Devin Belonga, and Madison MacFarland; and great grandchildren Landon (little buddy) and Rosabelle Brown; several, loving sisters and brothers in-law, nieces and nephews; and so many dear friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 9th from 4-7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A funeral home service will take place Friday, July 10th at 11 a.m. at Brooks Funeral Home with burial following with Military Honors at Woodlawn Cemetery. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Due to NYS capacity restrictions a wait may be necessary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the David S. MacFarland Scholarship Fund through the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan (30 Scotts Corners Drive, Suite 203, Montgomery, NY 12549).
