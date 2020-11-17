David Sigfried Borm
David Sigfried Borm went to the Lord on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Northern Lights Hospital in Bangor, Maine. He was born in Teaneck, NJ June 14, 1933 son of the late Gunther and Margarite Borm of Canterbury, CT and presently lived in Princeton, ME. David graduated from Griswold High School in Jewett City, CT in 1951. He then attended Ward School of Electronics. After graduating technical school, he joined the Air Force cadets where he trained to be a navigator. On March 10, 1956, David married his best friend and the love of his life, Arlene Reynolds, in the Danielson Nazarene Church. Arlene and David moved to Houston, Texas after their marriage where David was stationed in the Air Force. They then moved to Red Hook, NY following David's discharge where they raised their family and resided for 36 years. From Red Hook they retired to Princeton, ME where they lived until Arlene's fall on November 14, 2015. David then stayed by his wife's side, day and night, giving her care until she went to the Lord on May 22, 2017. Their sad separation is now over! David was a devout Christian, very active in the church and in his community. He was active in the Eastern Star and the Masonic Temple. He was very proud of our country. He leaves behind many who love him. Daughters Karen Borm of CA and Donna Wright and her husband Harold of NY, a granddaughter Danielle Howard and her husband Clarence of NY, and four great grandchildren, Brianna, Gavin, Amiya and Amora of NY. David is predeceased by his sister Mary Gwiadowski of Canterbury, CT. He also leaves his wife's siblings, Emerson Reynolds of Shelton, CT, Carold Petrucci of Canterbury, CT, Alan Reynolds of Princeton, ME, John Reynolds of Eastford, CT, Linda Harkins of Danielson, CT, and many nieces and nephews. Donations can be made to Princeton Community Church PO Box 429 Princeton, ME 04668 or Northern Light HomeCare & Hospice 50 Foden Road South Portland, ME 04106. A memorial service will be held at the Danielson Nazarene Church in the spring due to Covid restrictions. Announcements will be posted prior. tillinghastfh.com