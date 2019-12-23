|
David Stanton
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - David Stanton, 79, a lifelong area "native," died on December 21, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Poughkeepsie on December 5, 1940, he was the son of the late James and Cecilia (Jackson) Stanton. He was employed by the Town of East Fishkill Highway Department for over 30 years until his retirement. David was a life member of Hopewell Hose Fire Company #1.
David is survived by his daughter, Tracy Lynn Stanton; his granddaughter, Cora Lynn Smith; his wife, Lona (Shevlin) Stanton; his sister, Shirley Stanton; his sisters-in-law, Madeline Stanton and Georgeanne Moriello; his nieces and nephews, Diane, Gary, Ronald, Debbie, Billy, Raymond, Veronica, Madeline, Jerome, Catherine, Elizabeth, and Mary Frances Safford; and close family friends, Barbara and Ron (deceased) Foti. Everyone will always remember his favorite quote, "Don't take any wooden nickels."
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brothers, John, James, Hugh, and Raymond Stanton and his sisters, Mae Owen, Frances Sitterly Coleman, and Elsie Stanton.
Calling hours will be held at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction on Saturday from 2-5pm with a funeral service at 5pm.
Donations may be made in his memory to East Fishkill Rescue Squad. Please Visit David's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019