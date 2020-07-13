David Tedaldi
East Fishkill - David A. Tedaldi, 96, died peacefully on July 12, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born on June 30, 1924 in New York City, he was the son of John and Mary (Mazzocchi) Tedaldi. David proudly served our country in the US Army during World War II. He was employed as a Floor Engineer with Circle Flooring in Mount Vernon.
David enjoyed all sports, but his first love was always football. He was a devoted NY Giants fan for 75 years, not only as a fan but as a season ticket holder. He was a former softball coach for the Corona Hawks. Following his retirement, he worked with his daughters in the family craft business. He also enjoyed vacationing and traveling with his family and friends.
On April 25, 1953 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Corona, Queens, David married "his dear wife", Marie Conti, who survives at home. They lived in Corona, Queens for many years. In 1958, they bought their home in Hopewell Junction, retiring there full-time in 1989. In addition to his wife, David is also survived by his daughters, Elaine Tedaldi-Lugo and Patricia Tedaldi; his sister, Marie Salerno; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and his great, great niece, Savannah Grace. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Ralph Lugo; his sister, Dorothy Rohan; and his aunt and Godmother, Delfina "Darcy" Mazzocchi.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 3-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the East Fishkill Rescue Squad, PO Box 413, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533. Please visit David's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.