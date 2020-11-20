1/1
David VanLeuvan
1972 - 2020
{ "" }
David VanLeuvan

CLINTON CORNERS - David Michael VanLeuvan, 48 of Clinton Corners, passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on April 8, 1972, he was the son of Alfred and Mary Ann (Walter) VanLeuvan.

David graduated from Millbrook High School and attended SUNY Albany. On February 18, 1994 he married Holly Kehn. Mrs. VanLeuvan survives at home. After SUNY Albany, Holly and Dave moved back to Clinton Corners and Dave worked at Mavis Discount Tires in Poughkeepsie for 20 years.

In addition to his wife Holly and his parents, Alfred and Mary Ann VanLeuvan of Salt Point, David is also survived by his brother, Ron VanLeuvan and his wife, Tracey and nephew Ryan VanLeuvan of Conway, SC; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Brant and Susan Kehn of Millbrook; and his sister and brother-in-law, Jodi and Sergio Fernandes and nephew Stefan of Millbrook and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was an avid golfer, New York Yankees fan and Miami Dolphins fan. Every year Dave looked forward to annual family vacations to Goose Rocks Beach, Maine and Lake Placid, NY.

He was a devoted husband and uncle and over the past few years, Dave spent time teaching his nephew, Stefan, the game of golf.

He was comforted at the end by the companionship of his four cats.

Plans for a remembrance and interment of his cremains at Nine Partners Cemetery in Millbrook will take place at a future date post-pandemic.

Memorial donations may be made in David's memory to the Dutchess County SPCA or Hudson Valley Hospice. Please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com for condolences.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
