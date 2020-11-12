David von Hagen Turano
Our beloved David von Hagen Turano passed away on Sunday November 8th, 2020 at 30 years of age. Born in Cold Spring NY on January 10th, 1990, he is survived by his mother Marlene von Hagen and his father John Schrader of Pleasantville NY, his sister Eva Day (Tim Day) and his precious nephew Jeffrey Gilbert Day of Marlboro, NY. Also surviving are his Aunt Sandra Cavallo, Uncle Phillip Cavallo and cousins Gianni and Nathalie Cavallo, all of West Falmouth MA.
He graduated from Briarcliff High School with a bang in 2008. Passionate about fishing from an early age he got his captain's license in 2014.
Captain Dave was a skilled and well known sport and commercial fisherman, he lived his life on the waters of the eastern seaboard. When he wasn't fishing he loved hunting for geese and turkeys in the Hudson Valley and was a fantastic cook, creating new recipes with his "catch of the day" for friends and family.
David was a courageous fireman volunteering for Pocantico Hills Fire Department and Hawthorne Fire Department. He also volunteered for the Pleasantville Ambulance Corp, always helping to save lives.
A romantic, he loved watching chick flicks over and over and was known to cry while watching them. He enjoyed all kinds of music, especially country music. He loved dancing to techno music and attending music festivals.
He would light up the room with his sparkly blue eyes and gregarious personality bringing love and laughter with him wherever he went. He loved organizing large gatherings for his family and friends making sure to keep in touch with all of his loved ones.
Dave will be sorely missed by so many.
Taken from us too soon, we are comforted knowing that David is finally home with Nanny, PopPop, Uncle Jeff and Zero. Visiting at Hawthorne Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov.18, 2020 from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention of NYC afsp.org
in Honor of His Uncle Jeffrey von Hagen, would be appreciated. Due to the current World Health Crisis, All Covid Regulations will be enforced, including wearing masks and social distancing.
HAWTHORNE FUNERAL HOME
21 West Stevens Ave. Hawthorne, New York 10532 914-769-4404