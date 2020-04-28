|
|
David W. Clausen
Wappingers Falls - David Clausen passed away on April 17, 2020 in New York City. He was 59.
Son of Louis and Barbara Clausen, he was born in Poughkeepsie on June 14, 1960.
In addition to his parents, David is survived by his brother, Aaron Clausen, and his sister, Amy Greiner.
He was predeceased by his brother, Eric Clausen.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020