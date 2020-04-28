Services
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
David W. Clausen


1960 - 2020
David W. Clausen Obituary
David W. Clausen

Wappingers Falls - David Clausen passed away on April 17, 2020 in New York City. He was 59.

Son of Louis and Barbara Clausen, he was born in Poughkeepsie on June 14, 1960.

In addition to his parents, David is survived by his brother, Aaron Clausen, and his sister, Amy Greiner.

He was predeceased by his brother, Eric Clausen.

To send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
