Davis Smith
Hopewell Junction - Davis A. Smith, 70, a resident of Hopewell Junction, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Kaplan Family Hospice Home.
Born on July 20, 1949 in Peekskill, Davis was the son of Arthur and Florence E. (Davis) Smith.
He was a truck driver for Package Pavement. He enjoyed watching HGTV and Ice Road Truckers. He loved being around his grandchildren and classic cars.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Smith; his daughter, Tara Brewer and her husband Christopher of Ellenville; and his grandchildren, Faith Barich, Shylah Barich, Maximus Brewer and Nicole-Lynn Brewer. He was predeceased by his siblings, Robert "Curly" Smith, and Joyce Smith Gordineer.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 1-3pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by a funeral service at 3pm.
Memorial donations may be made to Global Prostate Cancer Research Foundation Inc., 515 E 72nd ST APT 35D New York, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019