Dawn Lynn Curtis

Dawn Lynn Curtis In Memoriam
5th Anniversary in Heaven

Dawn Lynn Curtis

4/1/1968 - 2/4/2015

You're a Mother, a Wife, a Daughter, a Sister



No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it and only God can tell us why. So now we wait and linger

till it's time we meet again, for we know you're in a good place where your soul the Lord will tend. We love you and we miss you and our hearts ache beyond belief, but when we finally meet again, your gentle face will ease our grief.

We Love & Miss You Very Much,

Darrin, Jaime, Alyson & Amanda
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 4, 2020
