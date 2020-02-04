|
5th Anniversary in Heaven
Dawn Lynn Curtis
4/1/1968 - 2/4/2015
You're a Mother, a Wife, a Daughter, a Sister
No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it and only God can tell us why. So now we wait and linger
till it's time we meet again, for we know you're in a good place where your soul the Lord will tend. We love you and we miss you and our hearts ache beyond belief, but when we finally meet again, your gentle face will ease our grief.
We Love & Miss You Very Much,
Darrin, Jaime, Alyson & Amanda
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 4, 2020