|
|
Dawn Marie Anspach
Poughkeepsie - Dawn Marie Anspach, 50 of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on Monday December 16, 2019. Born on July 27, 1969, she was the daughter of Charles S. and Donna Marie Knapp. She Attended Hyde Park Schools and was known for her bright smile, her love for baking and running her many small businesses.
Dawn is survived by her husband Stephen J. Anspach Sr., children Michael S. Knapp, Stephen J. Anspach Jr., and wife Cynthia, Matthew J. Anspach and Brandee A. Anspach. Sister Jennifer L. Mizell, step sister Rebecca L. Dawes and step brother Daniel M. Key. Several nieces, nephews' grandchildren and step children. She was predeceased by her mother Donna and nephew Robert A. Roe Jr.
Visitation will take place on Friday December 27, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019