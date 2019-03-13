|
Mother Deaconess Rose Anderson
Poughkeepsie - On Friday, March 1, 2019, Mother Deaconess Rose Lee Anderson, fondly known as "Mother Rose" entered into eternal rest at the Ferncliff Nursing Home and Rehabilitation, Rhinebeck, NY. She was 90.
Mother Deaconess Rose Anderson was born April 6, 1928 in Marion, SC to the late Ada Henderson and Roosevelt Platt. Mother Rose was a longtime resident of Poughkeepsie, NY and was employed as a domestic worker at the Darrow Funeral Home in Poughkeepsie for several years. She was also an Election Inspector for many years. Mother Rose was a member of the Beulah Baptist Church where she served on the Deaconess Ministry, Missionary Ministry, Courtesy Ministry and Pearls of Wisdom. She attended Sunday School and sang in the Senior Choir, she also managed the clothing bank.
She leaves a daughter, Barbara Jean Davis Moore; sister, Arnitha Thomas (James).
In addition to her parents, Mother Rose is predeceased by her brother, Samuel Platt and son, Cicero Davis Jr.
Mother Anderson will repose 10-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Dr. Jesse V. Bottoms will officiate. Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 13, 2019