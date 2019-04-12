|
Deaconess Susie K. Johnson
Poughkeepsie - Deaconess Susie K. Johnson, 69, a resident of the City of Poughkeepsie, departed this life for life everlasting on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Born on May 26, 1949 in Wappingers Falls, New York, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Susie M. Johnson. Deaconess Johnson was educated in the Wappingers Central School District. She also attended the Dutchess Community College. She was employed at The Hudson River Psychiatric Center, where she worked as a Telecommunications Supervisor. She retired in 2013 after 45 years of service. Deaconess Johnson was a faithful member of The Historical Smith Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Poughkeepsie, New York. There, she served in several church ministries: the Floral Circle, Anniversary Committee, Steward Board, Voices of Zion, Women's Ministry, and Deaconess Board (of which she served as President until the time of her passing).
Deaconess Johnson leaves to cherish treasured memories her two daughters, Kimberly K. Cropp, and husband, Anthony; Desiree S. King, and husband, Clyde; her special daughter, Carmen McNair all of Poughkeepsie; one brother, Ronald M. Johnson, Sr., and wife, Regina of Poughkeepsie; one sister, Anna M. Johnson, of Raleigh, NC; 5 grandchildren, Min. Mason I. Bland, Marcedes A. Lyons, Dennis C. King, Nnenna Oji, and Callia Cropp; 3 great- grandchildren, Jaden King, Sy'Aire Lyons, and Julian Oji all of Poughkeepsie; special friends, Carla Bowen, of Hyde Park, NY, Fran Sitter, of Pine Plains, NY and Linda Emmanuelle of Poughkeepsie; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also predeceased by 3 brothers, Robert F. Johnson, Alexander M. Johnson, and Donald W. Johnson Sr., one sister, Helen June Johnson, and great-granddaughter, S'Niyah Mae Lyons.
Ms. Johnson will repose 10:00-11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at The Historical Smith Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 124 Smith Street, Poughkeepsie, New York 12601. Homegoing Celebration will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Reverend Edwrin Sutton, Pastor will officiate. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 12, 2019