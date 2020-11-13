Dean Mogan
WAPPINGERS FALLS - Dean P. Mogan, 66, a lifelong area resident, died on November 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a 4-year battle with cancer.
Born on November 23, 1953 in Beacon, he was the son of the late Roger and Kathryn (Fabysack) Mogan. He grew up in Fishkill, graduated from John Jay High School, and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Marist College. He had lived in Wappingers Falls for the past 23 years.
Dean retired as a correctional officer from the New York State Department of Corrections. He was an avid golfer who frequented Dogwood Knolls Golf Course in Hopewell Junction. He liked to go bowling and coach his daughter's softball team, and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On August 5, 1995 on a boat in Kingston, Dean married Stephanie Horn Mogan who he had dated for 10 years. Stephanie survives at home. He is also survived by daughters, Aimee "Aimless" Mogan of Wappingers Falls and Danielle Kozak of Fishkill; his grandchildren, Alexis Galarza, Destiny and Madison Kozak, and Bryson and Aiden Scott; his siblings and their spouses, Carol and Fred Roesslein of Cold Spring, Kelly and Fred Meyer of Brookfield, IL, and Roger and Jane Mogan of Brewster; his mother-in-law, Catherine Horn; his sister-in-law, Andrea Fitzgerald; his nephews and nieces, Patrick Mogan, Susan Mogan, AJ Fitzgerald and Katherine Fitzgerald, Dan and Kate Meyer, Lisa and Daryl Ware, and Chris Mogan; his great nephew, Patrick; his great-nieces, Sarah and Emilee; his best friend, Jimmy Flanagan; his buddy, Dick Faron; his dog, Joe; and many friends.
A Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday, November 21st. Please contact his family directly for details. Donations may be made in Dean's memory to Hudson Valley SPCA in New Windsor. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.