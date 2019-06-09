|
Deanna Anne Argenio
Middletown, NY Formerly of Beacon - Deanna Anne Argenio, 53, of Middletown, NY, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 6, 2019. She was born in Beacon, NY, on February 15, 1966, daughter of Lila (Jakab) Trifilo and the late Samuel Trifilo.
Deanna graduated from Beacon High School and Russell Sage College. She worked in the optical field before switching careers to become a docent at Boscobel, a job she truly loved.
Deanna's strong faith and love of God inspired many people and she loved to share the Gospel with others.
Her passions were helping others, caring for her pets, taking courses, home schooling her nephews, playing video and board games, playing the harp, entertaining, and studying the Bible. Aunt D was always the life of the party and her quirky and joyful sense of humor always had us laughing.
We love you with all our hearts, Beautiful Girl. You will always be cherished and dearly missed.
Deanna is survived by her loving husband Michael; her mother Lila Trifilo (Edward Guardia); sister Lisa Reno (Jeff) and cherished nephews, Brien, Andrew, Dylan, and Alexander Reno; sister Adria Trifilo (Mike Cronin); father-in-law Richard Argenio (Laura); brother-in-law Scott Argenio (Jennifer) and niece and nephew Cole and Madeline; sister-in-law Cathy Eisgruber (Richard) and nephews Joseph and Tyler, great-niece Vivian, and many dear friends and loved ones.
The family will gather with friends on Thursday, June 13th from 4-8 PM at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY, where a Funeral Service will be held 11AM, Friday, June 14, followed by interment in St. Joachim Cemetery, Washington Avenue, Beacon.
Memorial Donations may be made to The Rock Hill Church of the Nazarene Youth Group, 210 Katrina Falls Road, Rock Hill, NY, 12775.
To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory with the family, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 9, 2019