|
|
Debora (Stephens) Sedlor
STORMVILLE - Debora A. (Stephens) Sedlor, 66, an area resident since 2003, died on March 2, 2020 at home. She previously lived in Yonkers.
Born in Yonkers on April 24, 1953, Debora was the daughter of the late Herbert and Rita (Yacko) Stephens. Debora retired from Stop and Shop in Hopewell Junction after 10 years of employment there.
On October 31, 1976 at St. John's Church in Yonkers, Debora married Richard Sedlor who survives at home. She is also survived by her children and their spouses, Richard and Joanne Sedlor of Hawaii, Anthony and Takichia Sedlor of Hopewell Junction, Robert and Caitlyn Sedlor of Rhode Island, and Dana and Mark Prager of Las Vegas, NV; her grandchildren, Atticus, Anthony, Kiera, Sade, Elizabeth, Jacob, Mark Jr., and Lorenzo; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Please visit Debora's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020