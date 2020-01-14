|
|
Deborah Anne Kurtz
Highland - Deborah Anne Kurtz, 63, was greeted by the angels in Heaven on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at MidHuson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was born November 26, 1956 in Bangor, ME, the daughter of the late Sebastian Thomas and Karen Morabito.
Deborah is survived by her son, Daniel Kurtz III and his partner, Jennifer Martino and by her husband, Daniel Kurtz Jr. She is also survived by her siblings, Jacqueline Porter and her husband, Jonathan, Anthony Morabito, Gail Blaine and her husband, John, John Morabito and his wife Kathleen, Christopher Morabito and his wife, Darlene, Robert Morabito and predeceased by her sister, Katherine Barrett. She has many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends whom she loved dearly.
Deborah first and foremost, was a loving mother and caregiver. She treasured her son and embraced every moment with him. She loved her siblings, their children and extended family with all her heart. Deborah loved tending to her garden and feeding the birds, so she could hear their song. She enjoyed reading, writing and crafted with great creativity.
Deborah was a devout Christian and spent many years preaching, giving both spiritual guidance and food to those in need. She touched many people, her spirit was filled with joy and always wanted to share her faith with those around her.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 16th from 4:00 to 7:00p.m. at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main Street, Highland, NY 12528. A prayer service will commence at 6:30p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
