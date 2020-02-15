|
Deborah K. Mondello
Poughquag, New York - Deborah K. Mondello of Poughquag, New York passed away on February 10, 2020 at Phelps Memorial Hospital Sleepy Hollow, New York.
Deb was born in Queens, New York on December 17, 1952, she was the daughter of Aldo and Erma Cartinelli Musa.
Deb was a graduate of Francis Louis High School and Dutchess Community College.
Deb married Ralph J. Mondello on July 11, 1981 at St. Columba Church.
Deb was a local resident most of her life. She was a Bookkeeper at A1 Communications in Poughkeepsie. She loved her horses, to sew and garden.
Deb is survived by her husband Ralph at home, her daughter Kristina Mondello of Poughquag, her mother Erma, her brother Danny Musa and his wife Ann of Florida, her sister Denise Sullivan and her husband David of Patterson and Many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in Flushing Queens, New York.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020