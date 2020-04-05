|
Deborah M. Labodin
Poughkeepsie - Deborah Marie Labodin of Poughkeepsie NY, Passed after a long illness on Friday April, 3rd. She is survived by her husband, Urian Labodin and two sons, Nicholas and Matthew. She is also survived by her brother Thomas McNeill of South Carolina. Deb was an avid skier. She also enjoyed The Adirondacks and Hot Air Balloon festivals with her Family. She graduated from Brockport College before working for IBM. She is the daughter of J. Donald McNeill and Doris McNeill from Pennsylvania Debra will be buried at Union Cemetery in Hyde Park with a graveside ceremony for family only. A memorial service is planned for Sat June 13th . Arrangement are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020