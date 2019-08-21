|
Deborah Ruf Mackey
Little River, SC - Deborah Elizabeth Ruf Mackey, 68, a resident of Little River, SC since 2002 and formerly of Hopewell Junction, died at her home on July 8, 2019.
Born in Poughkeepsie on December 23, 1950, Deborah was the daughter of Teresa Ruf Croke of New Hamburg and the late Donald Ruf. She was raised in New Hamburg and graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School in 1968. She was employed as a bus driver for the Wappingers Central School District for 15 years until her retirement in 2002. Deborah loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and she loved her cats.
In addition to her mother, Deborah is survived by her husband Gene Mackey, of Little River, SC; her children Melissa Baker of Poughkeepsie, Nicole Rao-Dipilato of Verbank and William Rao Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC; her grandchildren John, Gianna and Nicolette; her sisters Nancy Mahoney of Saranac Lake and Donna Ruf of Highland; and five nieces. She was also predeceased by her son, Donald Dickens.
The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11am at St. Nicholas-on-the-Hudson Church, 37 Point Street, New Hamburg followed by interment in Wappingers Rural Cemetery. A reception will be held at the New Hamburg Yacht Club.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Nicholas-on-the-Hudson Church, 37 Point Street, New Hamburg, NY 12590. Please visit Deborah's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019