Debra A. Lown
Red Hook - Debra A Lown, 64, a lifelong resident of Red Hook, NY, passed away after a long and courageous battle on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY.
Born on January 30th, 1956, in Rhinebeck, NY, she was the daughter of the late Oswald and Shirley (Coon) Hapeman, Sr.
Debra worked in the family business, as the office manager, at West Side Auto & Towing in Red Hook, NY. Previously, Debra worked for over 25 years as the office manager in the radiology department at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck.
She is survived by loving family, including her sons- Dougie (Heather) Lown, Jr. of Red Hook, and Steven (Danielle) Lown of Red Hook; her grandchildren, Maryssa Lown of Staatsburg, NY, Hallie Lown of Red Hook, NY, Connor Lown of Red Hook, NY, Samantha Werner of Red Hook, NY, and Natalie Werner of Red Hook, NY; her siblings, Linda Simmons of Clermont, NY, Janet Hull of Elizaville, NY, and Ronald Hapeman of Elizaville, NY; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
In addition to her parents, her brothers, Roy, Mark, Ozzie, and David Hapeman, predecease her.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2 - 4 & 6 -8 PM.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 10th, 2020 at Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, NY. Reverend Fred C. Cartier will officiate. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.
Due to current COVID 19 restrictions and NYS guidelines-, facility capacity at visitation & funeral service will be limited. We kindly ask that all those who wish to pay their respects to the Lown family- in addition to facility capacity guidelines, please wear facemask, and adhere to social distancing.
Memorial donations may be made in Debra's memory to the Red Hook Rescue Squad, PO Box 100, Red Hook, NY 12571.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
