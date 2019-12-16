|
Debra Adams
Fishkill - Debra S. Adams a longtime resident of Fishkill, NY died on December 15, 2019. She was 57.
Deb was born on August 1, 1962 the daughter of William and Marion (Anderson) Decker Jr. in North Tarrytown, NY.
On August 4, 1990 Deb married the true love of her life Bill Adams who survives at home.
Deb loved spending time and taking care of her family, had a passion for animals, and enjoyed motorcycle rides with Bill. For 18 years she was active at the Fishkill Block parties, operating 3C's Concessions.
In addition to her husband Bill, survivors include her children Chad (Michelle), Jennifer, and Corey, her mother Marion her brother William Decker 111, and 11 grandchildren. She is predeceased by her beloved son Christopher Decker (USMC), granddaughter Aurora and her father William Decker Jr.
Calling hours will be Thursday from 5-8 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill Inc. 1089 Main Street with a service taking place at 6:30 the Reverend Dave Lothrop officiating.
For online condolences and Deb's Book of Memories please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019