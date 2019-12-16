Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Adams Obituary
Debra Adams

Fishkill - Debra S. Adams a longtime resident of Fishkill, NY died on December 15, 2019. She was 57.

Deb was born on August 1, 1962 the daughter of William and Marion (Anderson) Decker Jr. in North Tarrytown, NY.

On August 4, 1990 Deb married the true love of her life Bill Adams who survives at home.

Deb loved spending time and taking care of her family, had a passion for animals, and enjoyed motorcycle rides with Bill. For 18 years she was active at the Fishkill Block parties, operating 3C's Concessions.

In addition to her husband Bill, survivors include her children Chad (Michelle), Jennifer, and Corey, her mother Marion her brother William Decker 111, and 11 grandchildren. She is predeceased by her beloved son Christopher Decker (USMC), granddaughter Aurora and her father William Decker Jr.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 5-8 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill Inc. 1089 Main Street with a service taking place at 6:30 the Reverend Dave Lothrop officiating.

For online condolences and Deb's Book of Memories please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
Download Now