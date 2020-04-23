|
|
Debra "Debs" L. Palmieri
Poughkeepsie, New York - Debra "Debs" L. Palmieri, 60, of the Town of Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2020. A longtime Dutchess County resident, Debra lived in Poughkeepsie for over 25 years.
Daughter of the late Richard and Mary Lou (Garner) Bickerton, Debra was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 1, 1959. She was a graduate of Red Hook High School and earned an associate degree in Advertising and Design from Dutchess Community College.
Debra was semi-retired, previously working in the bakery at Stop & Shop, as well as in food service for the Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park school districts.
Debra is survived by her partner Thomas "McCovey" Meyer of Poughkeepsie, daughters Michelle Palmieri of Poughkeepsie and Christine Palmieri of Hyde Park, son Vincent Palmieri and his fiancé Erin Dunn of Hyde Park, step-daughter Kali Meyer of Manhattan, brother David Bickerton and his wife Diane of Preble, as well as several nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her brother Daniel Bickerton.
Debra had a special knack for making friends with nearly everyone she came into contact with. She loved to laugh and her infectious smile made her a joy to be around. She was an extremely kind and loving person, who always put others first, particularly her family and children. Her strong faith served her well throughout her lifetime.
Debra was a gifted artist, who loved to draw. She also enjoyed walks on the rail trail, picnics at Lake Taghkanic and music, especially concerts in the park.
Due to the current circumstances, services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. There will be a celebration of Debra's life at a later date.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. (https://giving.mskcc.org/)
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020