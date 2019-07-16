Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
1958 - 2019
Debra Mitzman Obituary
Debra Mitzman

HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Debra C. Mitzman, 61, a lifelong area resident, died on July 15, 2019 at home after a long illness.

Debra was born on February 21, 1958 in Poughkeepsie. In 1986, she married Steven Mitzman who survives at home. She is also survived by her stepson, Joshua Mitzman; her mother, Harriet (Pencheck) Maybaum; her siblings, Charisse Field, Jonathon Maybaum, and Jeffrey Pensak; and many nieces and nephews.

Debra was predeceased by her father, Nickey Vattakas.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.

Please visit Debra's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 16, 2019
