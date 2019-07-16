|
Debra Mitzman
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Debra C. Mitzman, 61, a lifelong area resident, died on July 15, 2019 at home after a long illness.
Debra was born on February 21, 1958 in Poughkeepsie. In 1986, she married Steven Mitzman who survives at home. She is also survived by her stepson, Joshua Mitzman; her mother, Harriet (Pencheck) Maybaum; her siblings, Charisse Field, Jonathon Maybaum, and Jeffrey Pensak; and many nieces and nephews.
Debra was predeceased by her father, Nickey Vattakas.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 16, 2019