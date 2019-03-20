|
|
Deirdre T. Thompson Epstein
Amenia - Deirdre Teresa Thompson Epstein, 50, a lifelong resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. Deirdre worked at several different retail stores. She was known as a fashionista, always knowing the appropriate gift for all occasions.
Born on February 25, 1969 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Margaret (Murphy) Thompson. Deirdre was a graduate of Webutuck High School class of 1987. She later attended the University of New Haven.
Deirdre is survived by her loving companion, Edward Gereg of Amenia, NY; an aunt, Joan Murphy of Amenia, NY, and five sisters, Linda Winchcombe of Wassaic, NY, Nancy Nowak of Amenia, NY, Sandra Corrigan of Amenia, NY, Patricia Millius of Millerton, NY, and Susan Thompson of Superior, CO. She is also survived by three nephews, Andrew and Zachary Nowak and Sean Winchcombe; two nieces Sara Chandra and Amanda Parker; four great nieces, Kira, Kenna, Katelyn and Aisha.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY with Rev. R. Kent Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Amenia. Memorial contributions may be made to Dutchess County SPCA 636 Violet Ave, Hyde Park, NY 12538. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 20, 2019