Delia M. Zagoreos
Poughkeepsie - Delia M. Zagoreos, 79 of Poughkeepsie, NY died on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Delia was born on February 19, 1941 in Brattleboro, Vermont to Albert and Martha Gilson Rood. Delia married Anthony P. Zagoreos on October 10, 1962 in Poughkeepsie, NY and survives at home.
Delia was previously employed for 11 years at IBM on Poughkeepsie in the Personnel Department. She was a member of the Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church.
In addition to her husband, Delia is survived by her sons Dana (Dawn) Zagoreos of Peabody, MA, Paul Zagoreos of Poughkeepsie, NY, daughter Katherine (Sotiri Patatoukos) Zagoreous of Holiday, Fl, brother: Peter Rood of Brattleboro, VT sister: Diane Gerry, of Tenn., grandchildren: Lily Victoria, Isabel, Savana Rose, Ava Katina and several nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours. Services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11AM at the Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church, 140 South Grand Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Entombment will follow at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Mausoleum, Poughkeepsie, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son F. H., Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.