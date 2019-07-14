|
Delores Roberts
Highland - Delores A. Dirago Roberts of Highland, NY and formerly of Newburgh, NY, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital, Poughkeepsie. Delores was born in Milton, NY on June 18, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Dirago, Sr. and Adelaide "Nan" Hiltz.
Delores the Valedictorian of the class of 1951 Marlboro High School, Marlboro, NY. A 1956 Graduate of Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts and the State University of New Paltz with a Masters Degree in Teaching. Delores taught 5th and 6th grades starting in the Marlboro Central School District and then the Washingtonville School District retiring in 1992 from the Round Hill Elementary School.
Delores fulfilled her dream of traveling to China and Egypt.
She is survived by her sister Josephine Martin as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Cecil Roberts who passed away in December 1989, her sisters; Mary Mehl Liveli, Susan Wildrick and her brothers; David Blair and Joseph Dirago, Jr.
Family and friends to gather at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5468 Route 9W North, Newburgh on Monday morning at 10:15am for graveside services to commence at 10:30am.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice at Vassar Brothers Hospital 7th Floor South Circle, Poughkeepsie for their special care of Delores.
Memorial donations can be made to Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh, P.O. Box 2615, Newburgh, NY 12550 or online at www.mealsonwheelsnewburgh.org
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 14, 2019