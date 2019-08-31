|
|
Deloris C. Felder
Poughkeepsie - Deloris C. Felder, 74, departed her earthly life on Saturday, August 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born on January 13, 1945 in Montgomery, Alabama.
She is survived by her son Swain Felder, her daughter Precious Felder and grand children, Nia Felder, Taj-Hay Felder and Swain Felder Jr., as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
She is predeceased by her parents, John and Rosie Lee Felder.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 1, 2019 12pm-1pm at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840 with services beginning at 1pm. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 31, 2019