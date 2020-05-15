|
|
Deloris C Traver
Poughkeepsie - Deloris C Traver 79 passed away May 5, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital due to complications of COVID virus. The daughter of the late Geneive and Harold Groupe. Deloris was born on May 25, 1940 in Long Island, New York. She graduated from FDR. High School in 1958. Deloris married Vincent Traver on May 5, 1973 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He preceded her on May 16, 2009.
She retired from Dutchess Community College in 1993 where she served as Secretary to the Dean of Administration, Supervisor of The Word Processing Center, and Executive Secretary to the President of the College and Recording Secretary to the Board of Trustees at DCC. She served a two year term as 4th Warm Council in the Town of Poughkeepsie.
After being weekend and summer residents for many years Deloris and her husband relocated to Long Lake, NY. She entered real estate in 1995 as a "second career" as Associate Broker at Gillis Realty in Long Lake, NY. Deloris is survived by her daughter Deborah Brink (John), Butch Elmendorf (Lisa), All of Poughkeepsie, NY and Corine Prindle of Gloversville, NY. Grandchildren Bo Brink (Shannon) of NC, Jason Brink (Daronica) and Jennifer Gugliuzza (Daniel) of Poughkeepsie, NY. Great grandchildren Isiah, Elijah, Jaydin, Jason, Taniya, Jah'sir, Nyjai, Myasia, John Vincent, and Jayce. Sister Sandra Anthony of NC. Brothers James Corey (Barbara) and Stephen Corey of Essex, MD. Nieces Kim Anthony of NC, Lisa and Alana Anthony of Poughkeepsie, NY. Deloris enjoyed lunch dates and spending time with her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all of the Doctors, Nurses and all staff that took care of Deloris during her time there. Due to CDC Guidelines a service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Joseph J. Darrow Funeral Home INC 39 SO. Hamilton St Poughkeepsie, NY. To send online condolences www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020