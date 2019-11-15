|
Deloris Nadine Price
St. Augustine, FL - Deloris Nadine Price, age 90, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away on November 13, 2019 at Flagler Hospital. Born and raised in Wichita, Kansas to the late William and Hazel Patterson, Deloris was 1 of 11 children. In 1956 she married Kenneth W. Price, of Long Branch, NJ the couple moved to Highland, NY in 1959 to raise their family. She lived in Highland for 50 years, during which time she was involved in multiple community organizations such as, The Boy Scouts America, The Welcome Wagon, The Presbyterian Church and was the founder of The Town of Lloyd Historical Preservation Society. After her children were grown Deloris was able to turn her love of travel into a career as a travel agent, visiting most of the continents on the globe. During her 20 year career she worked for various travel agencies, eventually owning Dee Ree Travel, which she operated with her daughter, Rita. Deloris and Ken spent their winters for many years in St. Augustine and Deloris moved there permanently in 2006 after her husband's passing in 2005. She was an active volunteer for various charitable organizations in the St Augustine area, including St. Vincent de Paul and The Navy League. She also participated in The Lime Lighters Theater Organization, The Jazz Society and was part of a bereavement group.
She is survived by her children, Sandy Matson, Rita Price, Charles Price (wife, Sandy), Sheryl Price, Jennifer Price Skov, John Price and Ken K. Price, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; siblings, Larry Patterson and Denny Patterson, many nieces and nephews, and beloved friends including Theodore Buchter of St. Augustine, Florida.
A visitation will be held from 1:30-4:00 pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019